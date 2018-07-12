That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
That 70's Show, Cast

FOX

Back in the early 2000s (or the late '70s), the cast of That '70s Show was just hanging out, down the street, doin' the same old thing they did last week. 

Now, more than 12 years since the show ended after eight seasons, most of the main cast is still doing pretty well for themselves and somehow, we've reached the point where Eric Forman himself (Topher Grace) is turning 40 on July 12. 

In honor of his 40th birthday, we're paying the Formans and their many frequent houseguests a little visit to find out how everybody's doing these days. You'll be pleased to find out that quite a of them are...all alright. 

Photos

That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

The cast has faced a tragedy or two over the years as well as a fairly big legal scandal, but there's also a lot to celebrate, like the real life marriage of one of the show's most entertaining couples and many other marriages and babies, as well as successful shows and movies. 

Head over to our gallery to find out where all your favorite Wisconsinites are now!

That '70s Show aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ That '70s Show , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Topher Grace , Mila Kunis , Ashton Kutcher , Laura Prepon , Wilmer Valderrama
Latest News
Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

Uzo Aduba, Running Wild With Bear Grylls

"This S--t Just Got Real!" Uzo Aduba's Running Wild Looks Very Dramatic

Uzo Aduba Rock Climbs in Hail Without Bear on "Running Wild"

2018 Emmys, Michael Che, Colin Jost

2018 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

2018 Emmy Predictions: "This Is Us" & More

ER Season 1, Cast

The Second Coming of ER: Why the Medical Drama's Arrival on Hulu Is the Surprise TV Success Story of 2018

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale and the Power of a Look

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.