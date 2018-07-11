Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

The Meghan Markle Effect is real.

Just ask Strathberry, the Edinburgh-based luxury leather goods label and maker of many of the Duchess of Sussex's handbags. Like Aritzia, Mackage and other British-Commonwealth-based brands Meghan has repeatedly supported, Strathberry's stock of inventory dries up the minute Prince Harry's wife steps out in one of its structured styles. Just this week, the royal couple took their first official trip to Ireland together. The duchess wore a very-appropriate green Givenchy dress, complemented by a tan tote—which, of course, is already sold out.

Luckily, we rounded up alternatives to Meghan's beloved bags. Bonus: They all come in under $100! So you can save up some dough for the next time the duchess steps out in a Strathberry pick. Just be sure to scoop it up...fast.