How Cardi B and Offset Became Hip Hop's Reigning Power Couple

Now they have a princess who can share their kingdom. Kulture Kiari Cephus, born yesterday per Cardi's Instagram, represents a new chapter for the thoroughly modern couple who kept their spur-of-the-moment bedroom-set September nuptials a secret for months, only confessing the news when Offset, 26, referred to her as his wife while accepting a trophy at the BET Awards. "Cardi is in love and cried when she was born," a source tells E! News of the new arrival, whose unique moniker was chosen by Dad, a possible nod to Migos' most recent albums. "They are both obsessed and really happy."

As they dive into a the world of diapers and late night feedings, we wouldn't bet on parenthood (Offset has three kids from three previous relationships) slowing their ascent to music superstardom. Set to join Bruno Mars on tour this September, Cardi, 25, already has plans for her newest fan to tag along. "What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," she told Rolling Stone last month. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing."

Because a woman who turned her stripping gig into an Instagram following and a role on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: New York, then tried her hand at rapping in an effort to monetize her notoriety is confident she can seamlessly add ever-present mother into the mix. "I don't want to miss one second," she told the mag. "I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter." Expect Dad to be hands-on as well. "Offset has been super supportive," says an insider. "He has been by her side throughout all of her projects."