Demi Moore Becomes Victim of Credit Card Fraud After Man Allegedly Spends $169,000

Demi Moore appears to be the victim of a credit card fraud case.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, David Matthew Read allegedly used the actress' American Express card to purchase at least $169,000 in products from various Los Angeles stores and online vendors.
Surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect making purchases from several Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue locations in the Southern California area.
The complaint also states that David "admitted to obtaining D.M.'s credit card without authorization and fraudulently using it to make purchases at stores."
E! News has reached out to Demi's team for comment.
As for how David allegedly obtained the credit card, the complaint claims he reported the card stolen and when the new one was delivered through FedEx, he personally picked it up. Demi and her personal assistant claim they didn't make such a report or request at the time.
According to the complaint, David was arrested outside of a storage unit he had rented in early April. Los Angeles Sherriff's Department confirms to E! News he is still in jail.
Pop culture fans know Demi as a Hollywood actress who had memorable roles on the big and small screen including Empire, G.I. Jane and Indecent Proposal.
While she is not active on social media, fans can usually spot the star on her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis' Instagram accounts.
Demi's next projects include roles in the upcoming films Love Sonia and Corporate Animals.
