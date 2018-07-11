Demi Moore Becomes Victim of Credit Card Fraud After Man Allegedly Spends $169,000

Demi Moore appears to be the victim of a credit card fraud case.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, David Matthew Read allegedly used the actress' American Express card to purchase at least $169,000 in products from various Los Angeles stores and online vendors.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect making purchases from several Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue locations in the Southern California area.

The complaint also states that David "admitted to obtaining D.M.'s credit card without authorization and fraudulently using it to make purchases at stores."

E! News has reached out to Demi's team for comment.