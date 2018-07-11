Why Cardi B and Offset Named Their Daughter Kulture Kiari

@IamCardiB/Facebook
Welcome to the world, baby Kulture!
Earlier Wednesday, Cardi B confirmed the big baby news that she gave birth to her first child, a girl, with husband Offset on Tuesday. She was also nice enough to reveal the special name she and her beau granted their daughter: Kulture Kiari Cephus.
So, what inspired this standout moniker? We have a few theories.
To start, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper previously told Ellen DeGeneresthat it was the Migos star who picked out the baby's name.
"My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby," she teased during the daytime interview back in April. "It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"
The alliteration definitely helps!
As for the name itself, Kulture seems to be tied to Migos' recent discography as the group's last two albums have been named Culture and Culture II.
"The new album title is about the culture of hip-hop music," Offset previously explained to Fader. "It's time to let the culture be known. It's time to claim it. And it's time to claim that we are the Migos, and for people to understand that this is what we did. We did a lot for music. Migos is the culture. Seriously. There are artists that are way bigger than us that get recognition off our flow."
In regard to the baby's middle name, it's definitely in honor of her dad, whose real first name is also Kiari. Cephus is the music star's legal last name.
Just like the new mama told DeGeneres, Offset definitely picked this name. And with a mom named Cardi B and dad called Offset, this little one definitely needed something unique to match.
Congratulations again, you two!