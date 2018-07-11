Second Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 9:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
XXXTentacion

Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

A second suspect has been arrested in XXXTentacion's murder case. 

Nearly a month after the 20-year-old rapper was killed in a shooting in Florida, Michael Boatwright, 22, of Fort Lauderdale has been taken into custody, the Broward County Sherrif's Office confirmed on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Broward Sheriff's Office, investigators allege Boatwright was one of two armed suspects who confronted the late star, legally named Jahseh Onfroy, on June 18. Per authorities, Boatwright was initially arrested on July 5 on unrelated drug charges. On July 10, he was served an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while in jail and currently faces a first-degree murder charge. 

In late June, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed 22-year-old suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams was arrested in relation to the murder on charges of first-degree murder, described as murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, as well as grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating without a valid driver's license. He is currently in custody. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

XXXTentacion, Suspect, Mug Shot, Michael Boatwright

Broward Sheriff's Office

Per the press release, detectives are still seeking a second gunman and Robert Allen, a 22-year-old person of interest, in the ongoing investigation. 

According to a description of the shooting from authorities, XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach before 4 p.m. when two armed suspects confronted him. At least one of the suspects fired a gun, which struck the rapper, before both fled in a dark-colored SUV. The rapper was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

He was laid to rest in Florida during a private funeral for family and friends on June 28. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Arrests , Murder , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland, Dublin, Restaurant, Delahunt

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.