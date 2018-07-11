Sassy Selena Gomez Has Never Been Cuter Than in This 1997 Childhood Video

Usually parents' home videos of us are just humiliating, but this childhood clip of Selena Gomezis pure gold.

Thanks to proud mama Mandy Teefey, who unearthed the footage and shared it on social media, fans get to see the star in all of her sassy, 5-year-old glory as she takes a call from her mom back in August 1997.

With the date burned into the lefthand corner (applause for '90s authenticity), the video really transports us to Gomez's earliest years growing up in Texas. While she's still years away from her first role on Barney & Friends, the triple threat is clearly a star on the rise with her animated attitude—even if just to tell her mother about her day at school.

As Teefey explained in the caption, she had called her daughter while at work to find out about the little one's day. "My teacher said I gotta do all this stuff again!" Gomez adorably exclaimed as she propped her head on her hand. "I gotta do it by myself!"