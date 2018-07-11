Sassy Selena Gomez Has Never Been Cuter Than in This 1997 Childhood Video

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 6:05 AM
Usually parents' home videos of us are just humiliating, but this childhood clip of Selena Gomezis pure gold.
Thanks to proud mama Mandy Teefey, who unearthed the footage and shared it on social media, fans get to see the star in all of her sassy, 5-year-old glory as she takes a call from her mom back in August 1997.
With the date burned into the lefthand corner (applause for '90s authenticity), the video really transports us to Gomez's earliest years growing up in Texas. While she's still years away from her first role on Barney & Friends, the triple threat is clearly a star on the rise with her animated attitude—even if just to tell her mother about her day at school.
As Teefey explained in the caption, she had called her daughter while at work to find out about the little one's day. "My teacher said I gotta do all this stuff again!" Gomez adorably exclaimed as she propped her head on her hand. "I gotta do it by myself!"
selenagomez / Instagram
"My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love," Teefey captioned the video. "Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes."
A few months ago, Selena, too, was feeling nostalgic when she visited her childhood home while in town in Grand Prairie. "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," she wrote online at the time.
"In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today," she noted. "Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."
And thank you mama Mandy for sharing this golden clip!
