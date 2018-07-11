Inside Selena Gomez's New Life Without Justin Bieber

Even out at sea, it'd be hard to escape this news.

So we're going to assume at some point, while Selena Gomez was aboard a yacht sailing around outside of New York City Sunday, one of her pals clued her in that Justin Bieber, the guy she'd been calling her boyfriend just four months earlier, had upgraded his latest flame to fiancée status.

"Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people," one insider admits to E! News. "It caught her off guard and wasn't what she was expecting." But in no way did it tarnish her sunny day. "She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past," reveals another source. And while she was "shocked" to hear Bieber proposed to 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin in front of a crowd gathered at Baker's Bay, a private Bahamian resort, says the source, "She ultimately doesn't care."