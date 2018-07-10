14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 5:34 PM
A word of advice: If someone you know doesn't' like watermelons, run.
Truly, who doesn't like the totally cute, absolutely delicious and calorie-friendly summer staple? It's refreshing in all the right ways. Besides, like we said: They're just so darn cute!
That's why we're not mad at all that tons (and we mean tons) of pink-themed accessories actually exist in the world.
So go on, get your summer lovin' on worth these fruity goodies, so adorable you could eat 'em!
BUY IT: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $45
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Watermelon Scoop Neck Bikini Top, $18; PrettyLittleThing White Watermelon High Leg Bikini Bottom, $12
BUY IT: Alice + Olivia Donna Watermelon Half Circle Bag, $295
BUY IT: Striped Watermelon Graphic Pajama Set, $20
BUY IT: Soludos Watermelons Smoking Slippers, $53
BUY IT: Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum, $36
BUY IT: BigMouth Watermelon Pool Float, $15
BUY IT: 3-Piece Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit, $15
BUY IT: SunnyLife Watermelon Sipper, $11
BUY IT: Anton Heunis Watermelon Slice Earrings, $112
BUY IT: Susan Alexandra Watermelon Jumbo Bag, $320
BUY IT: SunnyLife Watermelon Drink Dispenser Party Kit, $27
BUY IT: Jaded London Watermelon One-Piece Swimsuit, $46
BUY IT: Watermelon Case for iPhone 6/6s/7, $8
Now that's the kind of juicylicious cuteness we're talkin' about!
