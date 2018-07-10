David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Harper's Birthday With a Party Fit for a Princess

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 2:15 PM

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

This looks like a birthday Harper Beckham will never soon forget.

As David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's celebrated their daughter's seventh birthday, the proud parents couldn't help but pull out all the thoughtful stops.

In several posts shared on Instagram, fans got a glimpse into the party that included lots of family and close friends.

"Happy Birthday Harper Seven!!! X Special day with family and friends to celebrate. We love u baby girl !" Victoria shared on Instagram as her daughter held a giant pink balloon. "Can't believe our baby is 7 today!!! X Time goes so quickly xxxx Love u @davidbeckham."

The birthday girl received a special unicorn-themed cake as well as several heart-shaped balloons.

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Harper Beckham

Instagram

As for party favors, guests were able to walk away with Harper's favorite presents known as squishies.

"What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way. Harper Seven has turned 7. Happy birthday to my big girl!!" David shared on social media. "This little one is so loved by her brothers, mummy and daddy...special, special little girl. Makes me smile every single day."

While the family messages were extra sweet, Harper couldn't hide her smile when she was given the chance to experience a tea party and time with a few horses.

In fact, the birthday girl was able to receive a "birthday ride" before ending her celebration. How can this be topped?

And while big brother Brooklyn Beckham was not spotted in any of the initial photos, he couldn't help but wish his sibling a special day.

"Happy birthday Harper seven Beckham xxxx Love you," he wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of pink rollerblades. Perhaps this celebration isn't over just yet.

