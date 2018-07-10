Bonnets to Braids: Issa Rae's Hairstylist on Natural Hair

"Creamy crack" refers to perms, the chemical treatments used by millions of women with curly hair that researchers have found to cause uterine fibroids and early on-set puberty, as reported by American Journal of Epidemiology.

While the now-publicized side effects and a larger movement towards authentically celebrating black culture have women putting down the chemicals, keeping their new unprocessed hair moisturized proves to be the largest issue that women face. Felicia, who has been a natural hairstylist since 1999, has the solution:

"Take care of your scalp," she strongly noted. "Hot oil treatments are great for the scalp. If you can get a hot oil treatment once of twice a month, as you deep condition. When you put the hot oil on the scalp and you have the deep conditioner in your hair, when you go to rinse it out, the oil coats over the conditioner. That's how to seal the moisture into your hair."

There are two ways to do a hot oil treatment at home: You can buy a self-heated oil treatment or simply warm up your hair oil in a microwave-safe bowl or placing an applicator bottle in hot water (Caution: Make sure you test the temperature before applying). Then, massage the oil into the scalp. After applying your deep conditioner, let the products

The beauty pro suggests Maui Moisture Hair Care, which offered the 510,000 Essence Festival attendees personal hair consultations to spread knowledge on natural hair-care.