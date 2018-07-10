Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Their Engagement With Romantic Boat Ride

AM / SplashNews.com
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 11:38 AM
Now this is the look of love!
Just days after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas, the famous couple continued their romantic getaway with a morning boat ride.
In several pictures obtained exclusively by E! News, the Grammy winner and his leading lady were all smiles as they exited their latest mode of transportation at a marina.
Justin kept things casual with a bandanna, green stripped T-shirt, VOUS shorts from his Miami church and yellow sandals.
As for Hailey, she opted for a black tank-top, denim shorts and a white jacket wrapped around her waist. And for those looking for that special engagement ring, we got a good look at it as she stood close to her man.
"When they arrived, Hailey got off first and looked back at Justin who smiled," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He shook hands with the boat captain. They were greeted by a driver with a white SUV, shook hands and got inside. They looked very happy and blissful, all smiles, and the ring really stood out even from a distance."
A bodyguard and a friend were also part of the boat ride that concluded around 10:30 a.m. local time.
On Sunday afternoon, E! News confirmed that Justin popped the very important question to Hailey during their vacation near Baker's Bay. The couple would also confirm the news in separate social media posts one day later.
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Justin shared on Instagram. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
Hailey would add, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."
And as congratulations and well wishes continue to pour in from family and friends around the world, one thing is clear: Love is in the air for these two young Hollywood stars.
"Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable," a source previously shared with E! News. "The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard. Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."
