Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share a Kiss During Date Night

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," the star retorted. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a source told E! News that the reality star gave Thompson another chance at their relationship with their daughter in mind. She "is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," an insider said in May. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."

"Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan," the source continued. "Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward."

As for Thompson, the insider added he's trying to repair their relationship. "He knows his actions are embarrassing and hurtful, but he wants to turn over a new leaf. He has promised many things to Khloe, and is trying to make her happy again. "