Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

There's another little one on the way for Jason Aldeanand Brittany Aldean!

Less than a year after welcoming their first child together, son Memphis Aldine Williams, in December 2017, the country star and his wife of three years have revealed they are expecting yet again. 7-month-old Memphis adorably helped his mom and dad out with announcing the big news. 

"Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6," the country crooner wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his infant son rocking a "Big Brother" onesie. 

Photos

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

As for the two-time mama-to-be, Brittany also shared the news with her social media followers using the same photo. "Here we go again!" she wrote. Neither have revealed the sex of the baby yet. 

It was just months ago that the two gushed over the arrival of their firstborn together. "There are truly no words for the love we feel," Brittany wrote online while announcing Memphis' birth. "Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging... HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"

Aldean also is a dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ussery

And now baby makes six!

Congratulations to the expectant pair! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jason Aldean , Babies , Pregnancies , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Princess Charlotte Saluting the Royal Air Force Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin's Old Tweets About Justin Bieber—and Selena Gomez—Are a Goldmine

ASHLEE + EVAN, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

See Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' Love Fest in Sweet New ASHLEE+EVAN Promo

Amanda Brugel, Yvonne Strahovski, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Plumps Up Her Lips Again—With Lipstick

The Originals, Candice King

The Originals Is Going Back to Mystic Falls to Visit Some Friends in First Look Pics

Taylor Swift, Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift Reveals Her "Worst Nightmare"

Luis, Space Elf, Botched_421

This Aspiring Space Elf Wants the Botched Doctors to Help Transform His Face: ''I'm Not Elfing Around!''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.