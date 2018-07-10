Cheryl Cole Resurfaces at Simon Cowell's Party After Liam Payne Split

Cheryl Cole, Syco Summer Party

After news of her split from Liam Payne broke earlier this month, Cheryl Cole returned to the public eye on Monday and attended Simon Cowell's Syco Summer Party in London.

The singer stunned in an orange dress and posed for pictures outside the Victoria and Albert Museum. She accessorized her look with gold-colored earrings and matching heels.

Payne announced the breakup on July 1 via Twitter.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," the former One Direction singer wrote. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Liam Payne and Cheryl Split: ''We Are Going Our Separate Ways''

After the breakup, Cole denied "nasty" reports that her mother had driven a wedge between the two. She had also shutdown cheating rumors involving her now-ex the week before split. Still, there had been months of speculation that the two were ready to call it quits.

Cole met Payne when he auditioned for Cowell's show The X Factor. He first auditioned in 2008 and then returned to the singing competition in 2010, which led to the formation of One Direction. Still, it would be years before Cole and Payne started dating. Reports of their romance started spreading in 2016.

The two stars share a child together—a 1-year-old son named Bear.

