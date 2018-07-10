Justin Bieber Still Doesn't Follow Fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Instagram

What do you mean Justin Bieber doesn't follow his future bride on Instagram?

The pop star sent hearts breaking around the world on Monday when he personally confirmed the weekend news that he is indeed engaged to model Hailey Baldwin after years of dating on and off and recently reconciling.

The singer popped the big question while on vacation Saturday night in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay, one source told E! News.

"Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her," the insider said. "It was a sudden decision, but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable."