Here's What Ultimately Caused Halsey and G-Eazy to Break Up

Not all was as it seemed throughout Halseyand G-Eazy's relationship.

Less than a week after the pop singer announced her split from the rapper, a source sheds light on what actually went down behind closed doors between the pair.

Halsey and G-Eazy endured a series of "ups and downs" over the past year, the insider says, and couldn't work past the distance and ensuing arguments that often come with demanding careers.

"They both tried to remain strong to ensure their work commitments together went smoothly, but ultimately called it quits after too much fighting," our source explains. "The trust was lost between the pair when they were apart, and it got too difficult for both of them."