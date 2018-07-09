CBS Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: Find Out When Murphy Brown Makes Her Return

Murphy Brown is back!

CBS' reboot of the '90s sitcom officially has a premiere date, and so do new series FBI and Magnum PI, as well as Survivor's 37th season and more!

You'll be able to tune into Murphy Brown at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, just after the sixth season premiere of Mom, and just before the season two premiere of S.W.A.T.

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon make their return together on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to Thursdays on September 27, and FBI is sandwiched between NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesdays, starting September 25.

For the full premiere schedule, scroll on down!