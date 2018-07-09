CBS Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: Find Out When Murphy Brown Makes Her Return

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 3:45 PM

Murphy Brown

CBS

Murphy Brown is back!

CBS' reboot of the '90s sitcom officially has a premiere date, and so do new series FBI and Magnum PI, as well as Survivor's 37th season and more! 

You'll be able to tune into Murphy Brown at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, just after the sixth season premiere of Mom, and just before the season two premiere of S.W.A.T.

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon make their return together on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to Thursdays on September 27, and FBI is sandwiched between NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesdays, starting September 25. 

For the full premiere schedule, scroll on down!

Monday, September 24 

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory 
8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon
9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (series premiere)
10 p.m. Bull 

Tuesday, September 25

8 p.m. NCIS
9 p.m. FBI (series premiere)
10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, September 26

8 p.m. Survivor 
9:30 p.m. Big Brother (finale)

Thursday, September 27

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (time period premiere) 
8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (time period premiere)
9 p.m. Mom
9:30 p.m. Murphy Brown (revival premiere)
10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Friday, September 28

8 p.m. Macgyver 
9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0
10 p.m. Blue Bloods 

Saturday, September 29

8 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
9 p.m. 48 Hours

Sunday, September 30

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m. God Friended Me (series premiere)
9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

Monday, October 1

8 p.m. The Neighborhood (series premiere)
8:30 p.m. Happy Together (series premiere)

Wednesday, October 3

9 p.m. Seal Team 
10 p.m. Criminal Minds

Sunday, October 7

7 p.m. 60 Minutes
8 p.m. God Friended Me (time period premiere
9 p.m. NCIS: LA (time period premiere) 
10 p.m. Madam Secretary

For all the fall premiere dates that have been announced so far, we've got you covered! 

