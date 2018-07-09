Power's Naturi Naughton Uses This $3 Product in the Summer Heat

The actress uses edge control, which is a paste that helps maintain the hairline, and a rat tail comb, which she keeps in her purse to combat heat.

"I just need certain things to maintain the look" she continued as she walked to her panel discussion on self-care. "[I use blotting papers to keep from looking oily by Neutrogena."

For the former 3LW singer, keeping products in your purse to refresh your look is only a small part of loving yourself. In fact the actress shared that her character, Tasha, is an example of what not to do.

"Some times she's supportive to a fault," she said. "Don't just ride for other people to the point where you're not protecting and loving yourself. With Ghost, Tasha is starting to realize that this is not healthy for her. It isn't cool to be 'ride or die.' You have to protect and love yourself first... The hashtag that I really love is #BlacksGirlsDo. This is a moment to tell black women how beautiful they are and to encourage mothers and wives to encourage each other and lift each other up."

Next time you're having a bad beauty day, take power like the actress and run to your purse or fellow women for guidance.