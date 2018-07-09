Julia Louis-Dreyfus Soaks Up the Sun in Hawaii After Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is living her best life!

The Veep star is enjoying a well-deserved summer vacay in Hawaii with husband Brad Hall. Julia, who is recovering from treatment for breast cancer, has documented their getaway on social media over the past few days.

Julia looked happy and healthy in a chic black bikini as she took a dip in the ocean alongside her partner of more than 30 years. "I had to crop this photo," the actress joked in the caption. "You're welcome. #lanai"

She also got into the Aloha spirit by hula dancing along the shoreline and tasting the local fare of Lanai, which is located on Maui.