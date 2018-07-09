Julia Louis-Dreyfus Soaks Up the Sun in Hawaii After Cancer Treatment

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 2:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall

Instagram

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is living her best life! 

The Veep star is enjoying a well-deserved summer vacay in Hawaii with husband Brad Hall. Julia, who is recovering from treatment for breast cancer, has documented their getaway on social media over the past few days. 

Julia looked happy and healthy in a chic black bikini as she took a dip in the ocean alongside her partner of more than 30 years. "I had to crop this photo," the actress joked in the caption. "You're welcome. #lanai" 

She also got into the Aloha spirit by hula dancing along the shoreline and tasting the local fare of Lanai, which is located on Maui. 

Photos

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Inspiring Cancer Battle

"Aloha baby!" she captioned a video of herself shaking her hips in a breezy white cover-up and black baseball cap. The 57-year-old also posed in front of a local eatery, writing, "Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cage."

Only five months ago, Louis-Dreyfus revealed she underwent surgery to treat the cancer. One month prior, she completed multiple rounds of chemotherapy and celebrated by sharing a video her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, made to cheer on their famous mother. 

Louis-Dreyfus went public with her devastating diagnosis days after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys. 

"One in eight women get breast cancer," she told her followers at the time. "Today, I'm the one."

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," Julia added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Look back at more from JLD's inspiring fight against cancer here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Breast Cancer , Cancer , Hawaii , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Turks and Caicos

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West, Fendi

North West Just Made Her Modeling Debut Thanks to New Fendi Campaign With Kim Kardashian

Hailey Baldwin, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Hailey Baldwin Minus Justin Bieber: Inside Her Unexpected Road to It Girl Status

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Mommy Shamers During Family Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Marries Francesco Carrozzini

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.