From Bloody Shoes to Tattoos: How the Game of Thrones Cast Is Saying Farewell

It's all coming to an end for Westeros. Game of Thrones is wrapping up production on its eighth and final season, something the cast has known was coming for some time, but that doesn't make saying goodbye any easier. What does make saying goodbye easier is social media. Several cast members have taken to the web to bid adieu to the show that helped launch them to fame.

Most recent is Maisie Williams. That's Arya Stark to Game of Thrones fans. Williams took to Instagram over the weekend to mark her series wrap on the HBO fantasy show.