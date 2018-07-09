Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Marries Francesco Carrozzini

Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, married Francesco Carrozzini on Saturday.

The wedding was surely a fashionable affair. Not only is Shaffer's mother the editor-in-chief of Vogue, but Carozzini's mother, the late Franca Sozzani, was the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia. The Daily Mail published pictures from the private ceremony Monday.

Carrozzini popped the question in March 2017, and Shaffer publicly debuted the bling at that year's Met Gala. Ever since then, Shaffer has given followers little sneak peeks into her wedding celebrations. In May, she posted a picture of her enjoying a getaway to Mexico with her best pals for what was reportedly a bachelorette bash. The group even wore matching jumpsuits.