Hailey Baldwin Joined Justin Bieber at His 2011 Movie Premiere When They Were Teens

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archives via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 3:18 PM
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archives via Getty Images
Justin Bieber and new fiancé Hailey Baldwin have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, but they did appear on one together as teenagers!
Hailey and her dad Stephen Baldwin joined Justin at the (technically multi-colored carpet) premiere of his biopic Never Say Never in New York City. Hailey was 14 at the time, while Justin was 16. The two have never been photographed together at a celebrity event since.
In late 2014, just after photos of Justin and Hailey hanging out together surfaced and sparked romance rumors, the model told E! News, "I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years. We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."
Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, would go on to occasionally spend more time with each other over the next three years, sparking relationship rumors that they never confirmed.
They went public with a rekindled romance last month. Justin proposed to Hailey during a vacation in the Bahamas on Saturday.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged: More Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Resulted in Proposals
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?