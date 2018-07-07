Maisie Williams Bids a Bloody Farewell to Game of Thrones

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 4:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Arya Starm, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

HBO

Is Maisie Williams trying to tell us something about the final season of Game of Thrones?

The Arya Stark character said goodbye to the HBO hit on Saturday by posting a picture of blood-spattered sneakers. 

"Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones," she wrote alongside the photo. "What a joy I've had. Here's to the adventures to come."

The actress then posted a series of hashtags, including #LastWomanStanding #Barely #ImmaSleepForTheNextFourYears #JustKiddingIDontSleep."

But what does this mean for Arya's fate? Is Arya the last woman standing, or is Williams simply the last woman to finish filming? Looks like we'll have to wait until next season to find out.

Read

Did Sophie Turner Spoil Game of Thrones With a Tattoo?

This wouldn't be the first Williams has hinted at the show's end. In February, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the late-night host she knows how the series wraps up.

"It's just surreal to be honest," the 21-year-old star said at the time. "Being with the show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, it's just everyone is waiting for this moment and then you read it and it's, like, incredible."

She also isn't the first cast member to tease the final season. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke said shooting her final on-screen moments "f—ked me up."

The cast has obviously grown close over the years. Williams is a bridesmaid in her co-star Sophie Turner's wedding to Joe Jonas. In addition, several of the show's stars attended the wedding of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in June.

Game of Thrones returns in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Maisie Williams , Game Of Thrones , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce Clarifies Comments About "Handsy" Kevin Spacey

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Kaley Cuoco Gives Health Update After Shoulder Surgery: "Ice Is My Best Friend"

Serena Williams, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

ESC: Anastasia Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches New Norvina Eye Shadow Palette

Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani Concert, 2005

Kris Jenner Recalls the Time Kylie Jenner Sang "Hollaback Girl" With Gwen Stefani

Halsey, Common Ground Music Festival, Michigan

Halsey Breaks Down Crying Onstage in Concert After G-Eazy Breakup

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.