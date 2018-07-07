Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

Like mother, like daughter?

In a YouTube Q&A video with BFF Jordyn Woods, posted on Friday, Kylie discusses her and Travis Scott's 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster's physical traits and says the baby has "perfect lips," which she did not inherit from her mom.

"Stormi reminds me, she's my twin. Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad," Kylie said. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has—she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me."

Kylie, who started getting lip fillers a few years ago, signaled that Stormi inherited her lips from Travis.