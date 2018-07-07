Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Reunite for Sexy Mermaid-Themed "Bed" Video

Reunited!

Nicki Minaj teams up again with Ariana Grande, this time for her smoldering new music video "Bed."

In the clip, released on Friday, the rapper writhes on the beach as a topless mermaid and showcases a skimpy swimsuit in a private swimming pool and sexy lingerie on a bed, while the singer dances seductively in white fuzzy lingerie on a grassy hill by the sea.

The two then unite together on rocks by the ocean, waring bikinis and short cover-ups and join two men, played by Odell Beckham Jr. and Brad Wing, on daybeds.

The single "Bed" was released in June.

Nicki and Ariana have collaborated several times on music in the past, such as on the 2014 single "Band Bang" With Jessie J on Ariana's 2016 track "Side to Side" and the song "The Light Is Coming," which was also released last month.

