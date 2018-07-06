Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Says "I Do" to Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene is officially off the market!

The Twilight star married her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury Friday evening in a private wedding ceremony, according to Brides.

According to the magazine, close to 120 guests including Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson, Brittany Snow, Lauren and Aaron Paul, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross were able to witness the couple say "I Do" at an outdoor venue in San Jose, Calif.

The bride wore Katie May for the ceremony and turned to Windi Williams-Stern, owner of Studio Unbiased, to create her reception gown.

The special day comes more than a year and half after the couple got engaged during the "most beautiful" proposal. At the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand, Paul got down on knee to ask the special question. As you likely could have guessed, she said yes!