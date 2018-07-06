Inside Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Summer of Love

The temperatures in your neighborhood aren't the only things heating up this summer.

Close to a year after E! News first confirmed that Ben Affleck was dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, the famous pair remains stronger than ever.

According to a source, Lindsay is on hiatus from work and is able to spend more time in Los Angeles with Ben during the summer months.

"They are also taking some trips and spending time with her family in New York," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She is loving being with Ben and enjoying his new house."

This past spring, Ben was able to purchase a $19.2 million home in a Los Angeles neighborhood called Pacific Palisades. The property is also conveniently located by ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home.