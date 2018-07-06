A Look Back at Cardi B's Pregnancy as Her Due Date Approaches

With cheating rumors, social media haters, a pregnancy announcement on live TV and a Rolling Stone cover, Cardi B's road to motherhood has been filled with highs and lows.

In late December, when she was in her first trimester and before she confirmed her pregnancy and months after she released her debut single "Bodak Yellow," rumors began circulating that her partner Offset had cheated on her. She seemingly confirmed the scandal but asked people to respect her privacy, saying, "I'm going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind. I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."

"No it's not right for a n---a to cheat," she said. "But what you want me to do? Go f--k me another n---a? start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--t happens to everyone and i be too You too... People handle they relationship different soo."

She later told Cosmopolitan, "It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But, I want to work out my sh-t with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

Cardi also referenced the cheating allegations in a new single, "Be Careful," released in March.