Armie Hammer Rocks Blue Hair in an Epic Throwback Thursday Photo

Armie Hammer gave fans flashbacks to the early 2000s on Thursday when he posted a picture of him sporting a bright blue 'do on Instagram.

The Throwback Thursday photo featured the Call Me By Your Name star during his younger years. He tagged his mom Dru and wife Elizabeth Chambers in the photo.

"#tbt when I thought it would be cool to dye my hair blue... thanks Aunt Candy (@candaceg6) for the picture and thank you for coming tonight to Straight White Men with Uncle Steve (@steveygarvey6) and also sharing this gem," he wrote, referencing his latest play. "good Lord, why didn't anyone tell me this was a bad idea?! Thank you mom (@druhammer) for putting up with me. And by the way, the early 2000s, fashion wise, were rough. #dodgerblue."