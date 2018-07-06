Ant-Man and the Wasp Review Roundup: "Sparks Fly" in the Sequel

At long last, a heroine is front and center in a Marvel movie.

In the aftermath of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is placed on house arrest for violating the Sokovia Accords. Unsure of how to balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he unwittingly teams up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) on a new mission: Rescuing Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the quantum realm. That means Scott suit up again and fight alongside The Wasp.

Up against the clock, Hank, Hope and Scott turn to a deceitful arms dealer, Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins), and Dr. Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), one of Hank's former associates, for assistance—and, in at least one instance, it doesn't end well. Their mission only gets more difficult when Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) tries to steal their technology for her own benefit.

Released in 2015, Ant-Man earned $519.3 million at the box office on a $109.3 million budget. Director Peyton Reed is back, as are Bobby Cannavale, David Dastmalchian, Judy Greer, T.I., Michael Peña and Abby Ryder Fortson; Randall Park joins the A-list cast as agent Jimmy Woo. And for those wondering why Scott didn't appear in Avengers: Infinity War, all will be revealed.

Here's what critics are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp: