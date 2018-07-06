G-Eazy Makes First TV Appearance Since Halsey Split

Good Morning America
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 6:11 AM
Just days after Halsey announced their split, G-Eazy took the stage as part of Good Morning America's 2018 Summer Concert Series.
The rapper performed a number of his hits, including "No Limit" and "Me, Myself & I." He even closed out the show with a solo performance of "Him & I"—his collaboration with his now-ex.
It certainly has been a busy time for G-Eazy. The rapper has been promoting his album The Beautiful & Damned, which he said was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel.
"I was reading the book when I was making the album," G-Eazy said. "I'm a fan of his writing."
Even though the album features 20 tracks, G-Eazy said he actually recorded more than 100.
"They're somewhere," he said. "They may come out one day. We'll see."
In fact, the rapper said he's been so busy getting ready for the next leg of his tour that his "head is kind of spinning."
Halsey announced the breakup via Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."
However, fans had speculated the two had called it quits after the "Bad at Love" singer posted a photo of her with her dog and wrote " "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye." The caption appeared to be a reference to Drake's new "8 out of 10" song, which features the lyric, "Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye."
The split came after about a year of dating. The two first sparked romance rumors in 2017.
"He was just really persistent," Halsey told E! News' Jason Kennedy at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. "He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.' I'm glad I did. I got bamboozled though a little bit, I think I got tricked into it."
During the course of their relationship, G-Eazy had spoken highly of his now-ex. At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the artist told E! News' Sibley Scoles Halsey was "a queen" and that he thinks "the world of her."
Just days before announcing the split, Halsey was photographed hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly. While it's unclear if the two are just friends or something more, they certainly have a history.
"Machine Gun Kelly has always been into Halsey but was not looking for a committed relationship which is why she moved on with G Eazy," an insider told E! News. "G-Eazy is well aware of Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey's history."
