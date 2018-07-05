The Walking Dead Season 9 Poster: New Location, New Hair...No Baby?

Who's ready to dissect an image? The Walking Dead fans are!

AMC released The Walking Dead's 2018 Comic Con poster featuring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes front and center with a cropped haircut, a crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride) and what looks like Maggie (Lauren Cohan) sans baby bump.

Nothing out of the ordinary there when it comes to the characters, aside from the new ‘do on Rick and Maggie's lack of bump. New showrunner Angela Kang confirmed there will be a jump ahead when the show returns for season nine in October.

"We're playing with time in the season, so we get to jump forward in the story," Kang said during a panel appearance in New York City. So at least six to nine months have passed...