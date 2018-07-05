Michael Bublé Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are having a baby girl!

The singer and his wife are about to welcome Baby No. 3, and earlier this week, Bublé revealed the sex of their baby in an interview with Today FM. When asked about his family he said, "Everything's good, and I've got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."

In February, Bublé confirmed another child was on the way.

Throughout the pregnancy, Lopilato has not been shy about sharing photos of her baby bump. The pair already has two children: 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias. Back in 2016, Noah was diagnosed with cancer, but seems to be doing better now.