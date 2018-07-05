A Brief History of Big Brother Controversies

Big Brother season 20 contestant JC Mounduix tried to touch his housemates' genitals with ice cream scoop. Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans, both white contestants, discussed skin color. Both instances ignited fan outcry. But this is far from the first time CBS had to issue a statement like the one they did regarding the early season 20 comments. Big Brother is known for controversy, especially when it comes to the live feeds.

In season 19, Paul Abrahamian was criticized for applying black makeup, appearing in blackface while trying to depict African American contestant Dominique Cooper as a snake. That same season there were transphobic comments, racist remarks, rape jokes and inappropriate touching. Season 18 also featured contestants making racist and insensitive remarks on the live feeds, as well as homophobic comments from contestant Corey Brooks' social media coming to light.