Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Wear Matching Outfits in London

Years ago, Pine told Ellen DeGeneres he looks for "intelligence, beauty and a sense of humor" in potential girlfriends. "You have to be able to carry a conversation after the initial attraction kind of dies down. There has to be the thing that engages you—that's intelligence and humor."

Neither Pine nor Wallis has commented on their blossoming relationship.

After her breakup with Chris Martin, Wallis admitted she struggled with dating in the public eye. "It becomes hard when you know about someone's personal life. It's just distracting," she told The Sydney Morning Herald. "It's a whole other job in itself if you go down that road. I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide."

Wallis will next appear in the film Boss Level with Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo and Naomi Watts, while Pine will star in Jenkins' TNT mini-series I Am the Night, slated to premiere in early 2019.