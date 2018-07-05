House of Cards' Claire Underwood Declared Her Independence and Fans Loved Every Second of It

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 7:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Happy Independence Day…to me." With Robin Wright's Claire Underwood saying those words, House of Cards set the tone for its upcoming sixth and final season.

The video, which you can see above, was posted on Twitter and punctuated with #MyTurn. Season five of the Netflix political drama ended with Wright's character taking control of the White House. She turned to the camera, something only her husband Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) previously did, and broke the fourth wall and declared, "My turn."

Wright will be the lead of the upcoming season after Netflix severed ties with Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations. Some of the final season of House of Cards had already been shot and production was shut down to regroup. No word on what will happen to the Frank Underwood character. At the end of the fifth season he was awaiting a pardon from Claire.

Photos

Famous Feuds: TV Shows vs. Stars

Claire Underwood declaring her independence delighted fans.

Joining Wright this year are returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have also joined the cast for the final season.

House of Cards will return to Netflix in 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ House of Cards , Robin Wright , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Sneak Peek: Abby Clashes With Colette in Front of...Everyone

The Bachelorette

A Fine Line Between Boss and Friend: A Modern Reality TV Producer's Struggle

Big Brother, Season 20

CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

Comedy Specials

Here Are Some Wonderful Comedy Specials to Watch This Summer

Nailed It, Nicole Byer

We Need a Celebrity Nailed It After That Delightful Queer Eye Crossover

The Crown, Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown Season 3 Cast: Meet the New Additions Taking Over the Royal Roles

Kristen Doute, Billie Lee

Feud Alert! Vanderpump Rules' Billie Lee and Kristen Doute Get Into Twitter War

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.