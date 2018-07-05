House of Cards' Claire Underwood Declared Her Independence and Fans Loved Every Second of It

"Happy Independence Day…to me." With Robin Wright's Claire Underwood saying those words, House of Cards set the tone for its upcoming sixth and final season.

The video, which you can see above, was posted on Twitter and punctuated with #MyTurn. Season five of the Netflix political drama ended with Wright's character taking control of the White House. She turned to the camera, something only her husband Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) previously did, and broke the fourth wall and declared, "My turn."

Wright will be the lead of the upcoming season after Netflix severed ties with Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations. Some of the final season of House of Cards had already been shot and production was shut down to regroup. No word on what will happen to the Frank Underwood character. At the end of the fifth season he was awaiting a pardon from Claire.