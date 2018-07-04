Southern Charm's Chelsea Meissner Sparks Romance Rumors With Nick Dana

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 3:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chelsea Meissner, Nick Dana

Bravo, Getty Images

Sparks appear to be flying this Fourth of July for one Bravolebrity.

Southern Charm fans couldn't help but notice Chelsea Meissner's latest Instagram post where she posed with sailor Nick Dana.

"To a wild year on tour with the @volvooceanrace family," she wrote on the social media site. "So proud of @vestas11thhourracing and feel fortunate to have had a taste of ‘life at the extreme.'"

While the photo may appear to be innocent, it's the comments from fellow cast members that have fans thinking this could just be Chelsea's new man.

"So happy you found your STALLION!" Cameran Wimberly wrote in the comments section. Chelsea responded, "Sometimes life just gives you the lemonade."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

Chelsea Meissner

Bravo

Naomie Olindo added, "Oooooooooooooohhhhh" while friend of the show Victoria Bolyard commented, "And the stars aligned. So happy for you lady."

Kathryn Dennis would like the photo as well as Chelsea's co-star and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll.

So who exactly is this new guy that has everyone singing "Ba Ba Doo?"

According to social media, Nick is a Sailor for Vestas 11th Hour Racing in the Volvo Ocean Race. He lives in Rhoda Island and is a Gemini.

As to where this leads Chelsea and Austen, perhaps viewers have another big reason to watch the Southern Charm finale airing July 12 at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Reality TV , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Investigated for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations in London

LeBron James

LeBron James and Other Sports Stars Who've Gone Hollywood

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Anniversary, 19 Years

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19th Anniversary With Lunch and a Bean Bag Race

G-Eazy, Vogue Foundation Dinner

G-Eazy Steps Out Solo at Paris Fashion Week Event After Halsey Split

Jon Gosselin, Daughter, Hannah, Fourth of July

Jon Gosselin Celebrates Fourth of July With Daughter Hannah

Big Brother, Season 20

CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Fourth of July

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate Fourth of July Together After Drama

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.