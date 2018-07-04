CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

CBS says it has issued warnings to a few Big Brother season 20 contestants over their "inappropriate behavior and offensive comments," which stirred outrage among viewers.

The network did not name names. Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video from the show's live online feed that shows contestant J.C. Mounduix attempting to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of some of his housemates as they lay on a bed. In another video from the feed, also posted on TMZ, contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans make comments many viewers have deemed to be racist.

"Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7—and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone," CBS said in a statement to E! News.