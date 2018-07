Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Celebrate Fourth of July Together After Drama

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley celebrated the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday after some intense personal and legal drama.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore star has brought their 3-month-old baby girl, Ariana Sky, to New Jersey to meet his family.

He posted on Instagram Stories a filtered selfie video of him and Jen making kissy faces amid graphics of patriotic hearts on Wednesday. It was posted more than a week after his on-again, off-again partner was arrested for alleged battery following a physical altercation with him in Las Vegas. The charges were dropped earlier this week.

"Happy independence day," Ronnie wrote in the video.

Ronnie and Jen have had a turbulent relationship and broke up in late April after an explosive social media fight, three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter.