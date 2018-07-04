Gigi Hadid Claps Back at User Who Calls Her and Zayn Malik's Romance Fake

Gigi Hadid is not here for your shade of her relationship with Zayn Mailk.

The 23-year-old model recently left a couple of lengthy comments on a post posted on an Instagram account dedicated solely to "exposing" what it says is a "fake" relationship between her and the 25-year-old singer, with whom she reconciled a few months ago after a short breakup. The account, which is private, posts "confessions" about the couple, submitted by other users.

A post published on Tuesday contained a photo of Hadid and Malik getting cozy, with the user-submitted "confession" that states, "Whatever zigi does for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again."

Malik does not follow Hadid on Instagram.

"Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of," Hadid wrote in a comment.

"For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest," she continued, referring to his tattoo of her eyes on his chest. "The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids…. truly 'beating a dead horse.' You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There's nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break."

"This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place," she said. "Just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. x."