Kylie Jenner Showcases New Luxury Doghouse and Stormi's Massive Shoe Collection

Another day, another house for Kylie Jenner, and this one's gone to the dogs.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom, who owns two lavish Southern California mansions (after selling two last year), is taking a page from Paris Hilton's playbook and building a luxury doghouse for her dogs.

The house is beige-colored, is the size of a large shed and could fit several people inside. It sits on a platform and contains white paned windows and a porch, as seen in a video Kylie posted on Snapchat on Tuesday.

"You guys, my doghouse is almost done," she said. "How cute! It's gonna be air-conditioned, and [have] a heater...It's like a guesthouse."