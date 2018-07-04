Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off Post-Baby Bikini Video

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 8:57 AM
Khloe Kardashian got candid about her body post-birth after her sister Kendall Jenner posted a video of her that got fans talking.
In the clip, posted earlier this week, Khloe is seen lying on her back in a bikini on a lounge chair by a pool. Kendall shared it two and a half months after her sister gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson. Khloe's stomach appears flat, as many women's do while lying down in that position, some even right after giving birth.
"And I'm just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video," Khloe tweeted on Tuesday. "LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping."
Khloe, who flew to Los Angeles with True and Tristan last month, had kept up a strict workout regimen in the couple of years leading up to her pregnancy and also worked out while pregnant. She was spotted back at a gym in Cleveland about three weeks after giving birth to True and being cleared by her doctor to start personal training sessions.
"It it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like that I'm evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind," Khloe said on Snapchat at the time. "It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out."
"It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer," Khloe said on her website and app in June. "I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal!"
