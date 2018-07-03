Halsey Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly Before Announcing G-Eazy Split

Hollywood is a small town after all.

Earlier today, Halsey announced on Instagram Stories that she broke up with G-Eazy after nearly a year of dating.

"G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour," the Grammy nominee shared with her followers. "I wish him the best."

But soon after the news was confirmed, fans couldn't help but remember that the "Bad at Love" singer was spotted with fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly days before the announcement.

In photographs obtained by E! News, the pair was seen hanging outside Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood as they enjoyed a cigarette break.