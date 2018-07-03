Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce From Ian Gomez After 23 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ian Gomez, Nia Vardalos

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Chrysler

This news doesn't exactly have fans shouting "Opa!"

Nia Vardalos has filed for divorce from her husband Ian Gomez after more than 23 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star lists the date of separation as June 29, 2017. The reason for the split is irreconcilable difference.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In regards to their 11-year-old daughter, Nia is requesting joint legal and physical custody at this time.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

As fans may recall, Nia wrote My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was partially inspired by her relationship with Ian.

In fact, her husband—who starred in Cougar Town—was able to have a small role in the film that eventually earned a sequel. Anyone remember John Corbett's best man in the first movie?

Ultimately, perhaps the greatest title this pair shares is parents. After struggling with infertility, the Instant Mom author decided to open up about her journey to adopting her daughter.

"I'm a private person, who doesn't relish making her personal life public," Nia previously shared with People. "I kept so much of what I went through quiet because of my feelings of failure. But now I realize that's truly ridiculous and I feel a responsibility to use my big fat mouth to talk about this issue."

And yes, becoming a mother is everything she hoped for more and more.

"I am so grateful and can't imagine my life without her," she added to the publication.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nia Vardalos , Divorces , Breakups , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News
Latest News

Kendall, Khloe & More Celebs Ready for the 4th of July

Butterbeer Ice Cream, Universal Studios Orlando, Harry Potter

Harry Potter Fans Rejoice! Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Now Available at Universal Studios

ESC: Miranda Lambert

Why Miranda Lambert Refused to Discuss Gwen Stefani Publicly for So Long

Halsey & G-Eazy Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

Halsey, G-Eazy, New Year's Eve

How Halsey and G-Eazy's Love Story Became Undeniable On and Off Stage

Christina Aguilera, Billboard

Christina Aguilera Explains Why It Was "Important" to Leave The Voice

ESC: Early '00s Style, Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Ashanti, LC: Which Early 2000s Style Star Are You?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.