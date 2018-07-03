Christina Aguilera Explains Why It Was "Important" to Leave The Voice

Christina Aguilerareveals why she actually left The Voice.

Aguilera took a break from creating music, but is back and better than ever with her new album Liberation. She spoke with the Los Angeles Times about her hiatus, new music, her upcoming tour, and The Voice.

The singer was a coach on six seasons of The Voice between 2011 and 2016 and became a fan favorite. The pop star revealed in the candid interview that she felt "disconnected for a while and I wasn't in the right head space either being in an environment that was just not good for me."