Paris Hilton, Ashanti, LC: Which Early 2000s Style Star Are You?

Trends always make a comeback.

The fanny packs and slogan tees of the '80s are back; the mom jeans and scrunchies of the '90s are seeing resurgence—so it'd make sense early 2000s trends would return, too. What exactly does that look like? We have to take a stroll down memory lane back to the style stars who ruled the red carpet at the time: Britney Spears and her fedoras, Missy Elliott and her tracksuits and even Lauren Conrad and her very American Eagle-friendly style.

Celebrities in the early aughts wore a mishmash of styles—some good; some bad and probably unlikely to return. But which trend is right for you? Let's take current pieces you like to wear now and apply the wardrobe formula to stars in the '00s who would wear the same.

At the very least, you'll meet your Y2K spirit animal.