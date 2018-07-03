We Need a Celebrity Nailed It After That Delightful Queer Eye Crossover

Have you seen the Queer Eye guys compete on Nailed It?

It's only a seven minute video that was uploaded to Netflix's Youtube page, but it's some of the best seven minutes we've seen all year. It's also seven minutes that should have been a full 42 minutes, because surely there was more than just seven minutes of gold as the Fab Five baked and decorated cupcakes versions of each other.

While Antoni guest judged, Karamo had a cake-related breakdown and nearly gave up, Tan tried his best to comfort Karamo through his struggles, Jonathan quit early and declared his "perfect," and obviously, Bobby did the most and ended up winning.

It's essentially the most Queer Eye thing that has ever happened, while also being the most Nailed It thing that has ever happened, and it's amazing.