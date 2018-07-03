Check Out Karl Cook's Heartfelt Wedding Vows to Kaley Cuoco

Just when we thought this wedding couldn't get any cuter!

Kaley Cuoco's new hubby, Karl Cook, has revealed his vows, along with a snippet from their first dance via his personal Instagram account. In the latest post, he starts off by admitting, "'Kaley…I hate you the least of all people in the world. Outside of you I have no need for anything. Without you I am nothing."

The two got hitched this past Saturday at Cook's horse ranch in San Diego, and thanks to the professional equestrian's personal social media updates, it's as if we were right there with Kaley and Karl's closest family and friends. True love does exist, folks!