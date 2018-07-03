Twerking Cardi B Celebrates Becoming First Female Rapper With Two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s

Cardi B has a lot to celebrate this year!

The 25-year-old artist, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Offset, has now become the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s after her song "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin took the top spot on the charts. Cardi first scored a No. 1 hit with "Bodak Yellow," which held the top spot for three weeks in late 2017.

In celebration of the exciting music news, Cardi posted a twerking video to Instagram. "No. 1! I'm No. 1! I'm No. 1! I'm No. 1! And I'm about to give birth, birth, birth, birth," Cardi said in the video as she twerked on a bed.