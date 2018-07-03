Twerking Cardi B Celebrates Becoming First Female Rapper With Two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B has a lot to celebrate this year!

The 25-year-old artist, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Offset, has now become the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s after her song "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin took the top spot on the charts. Cardi first scored a No. 1 hit with "Bodak Yellow," which held the top spot for three weeks in late 2017.

In celebration of the exciting music news, Cardi posted a twerking video to Instagram. "No. 1! I'm No. 1! I'm No. 1! I'm No. 1! And I'm about to give birth, birth, birth, birth," Cardi said in the video as she twerked on a bed.

Read

Inside Cardi B's "Fairytale" Baby Shower With Offset

Cardi also posted a message to her fans on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support.

"I got the best fans in the world hands down!!!" Cardi tweeted along with a video message. "I love yaaa foreeeveeerr .Number 1.Thank you sooo much everybody wouldn't happen if it wasn't for ya !!!!!"

Take a look at the videos above to see Cardi react to the news!

Congratulations Cardi!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Drake

Drake Can't Seem to Stop Telling Women How to Behave

Drake

Why This Fan Theory About Drake and His Son's Name May Actually Be Farfetched

Beyonce's Ladder Rescue & Other Concert Catastrophes

Andy Samberg Talks Lonely Island & Selena Gomez Collab

Smoke Dawg Dead at 21: Rapper Killed in Shooting

Bella Hadid Denies Drake's "Scorpion" Hookup Rumors

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' Biggest Fan at Brazil Concert

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.