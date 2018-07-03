Twerking Cardi B Celebrates Becoming First Female Rapper With Two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 10:26 AM
Cardi B has a lot to celebrate this year!
The 25-year-old artist, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Offset, has now become the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s after her song "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin took the top spot on the charts. Cardi first scored a No. 1 hit with "Bodak Yellow," which held the top spot for three weeks in late 2017.
In celebration of the exciting music news, Cardi posted a twerking video to Instagram. "No. 1! I'm No. 1! I'm No. 1! I'm No. 1! And I'm about to give birth, birth, birth, birth," Cardi said in the video as she twerked on a bed.
I got the best fans in the world hands down!!! I love yaaa foreeeveeerr .Number 1.Thank you sooo much everybody wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for ya !!!!! pic.twitter.com/f3cWSPTaMg— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 2, 2018
Cardi also posted a message to her fans on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support.
"I got the best fans in the world hands down!!!" Cardi tweeted along with a video message. "I love yaaa foreeeveeerr .Number 1.Thank you sooo much everybody wouldn't happen if it wasn't for ya !!!!!"
Congratulations Cardi!
